Woman beaten into coma dies; DA to seek murder charge

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman authorities say was beaten into a coma by her husband five months ago has died, and prosecutors said Thursday they will pursue a murder charge.

Charli Cook, 41, of North Adams, died last weekend at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where she had been in a coma since the July 11 assault, according to Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington's office.

In the statement released by her office, Harrington said she will be seeking to indict Cook's husband, Michael Cook, on a murder charge.

Cook, 42, is being held without bail after pleading not guilty to several charges including assault to murder. It's not clear who is representing him.

Cook told police that he "snapped" during a dispute with his wife because he thought she was having an affair. Investigators say it appears her head was struck against a bedroom dresser.

Cook called police to request an ambulance and said “I did something I wasn’t supposed to," according to records.

He has a criminal history including time in prison for child rape, according to state records.