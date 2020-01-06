Woman gets 30 months for scheme to sell painkillers

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A woman has been imprisoned for a scheme to fraudulently obtain and sell painkillers in western Iowa's Cass County.

Rebecca Canfield, 46, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Council Bluffs to 30 months in prison and 48 months of supervised release after she leaves custody. She'd pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute the drugs and to health care fraud.

Canfield and her co-conspirator Mary Mayo obtained prescriptions for oxycodone by feigning injury and pain to medical professionals, prosecutors said. Canfield then used her Medicare/Medicaid benefits to obtain the drugs from pharmacies and turned them over to Mayo for resale.

Mayo has been sentenced to two years in prison and 48 months of supervised release, prosecutors said.