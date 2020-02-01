Woman ordered to trial in kidnapping, death of toddler

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A woman has been ordered to stand trial in the kidnapping and death of a toddler near Pittsburgh last year.

Twenty-five-year-old Sharena Islam Nancy is charged with criminal homicide, kidnapping of a minor, abuse of a corpse and other counts in the death of Nalani Johnson, who was about to have her second birthday. The charges were held for court after a preliminary hearing Friday in Allegheny County.

The child's father told authorities that Nancy, with whom he had been romantically involved, drove off with the toddler Aug. 31 in Penn Hills. The child's body was found Sept. 3 in an Indiana County park about 37 miles (60 kilometers) away.

Police say Nancy alleged that the child's father had sold her for $10,000 and she turned the toddler over to a woman in a roadside rendezvous, but authorities have said there’s been no evidence to corroborate that account.