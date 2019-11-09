Woman says cellphone shot from hand when bullets hit home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island say multiple shots were fired into a home including one a woman says shot a cellphone out of her hand.

Providence police say they were dispatched to a Wesleyan Avenue home Thursday night in response to shots fired. Police say 32-year-old Jessica Sims was in bed when multiple shots came through the wall.

Sims told police her cellphone was in her hand at the time and was shot from her hand.

The Providence Journal reports two other people were at home at the time of the shooting: 30-year-old Kareen Shields and 21-year-old Samantha Rivera.

Authorities say seven bullet holes were found in the house. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

___

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com