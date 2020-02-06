Woman sentenced for smuggling heroin, fentanyl into prison

LEESBURG, N.J. (AP) — A woman who admitted smuggling heroin and fentanyl into a New Jersey prison, leading to the overdose of an inmate, was sentenced Thursday to more than 11 years in prison.

Jasmir Humphrey, also known as Jasmir Jackson, 31, of Jersey City, will also have to serve three years of supervised release once she's freed. She had pleaded guilty last October to conspiracy to distribute and possess fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

Federal prosecutors said Noel Salgado, a leader of a Bloods street gang subset who was an inmate at Bayside state prison in Leesburg,, directed Humphrey, gang members and other associates to smuggle drugs and other contraband into the prison.

Humphrey smuggled drugs to Salgado on Oct. 18, 2015, prosecutors said. The next day, an inmate whom was given drugs by Salgado, overdosed in a cell and became unresponsive, though he eventually was revived.

An investigation revealed that Humphrey had smuggled in drugs for Salgado on prior occasions, prosecutors said.

Charges against Salgado and a man who allegedly supplied the drugs to Humphrey, are still pending.