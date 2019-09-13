Woman sentenced to 3 years in prison for charity theft

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a former bookkeeper for Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels to three years in federal prison.

U.S. District Court Judge Robert Whaley sentenced 59-year-old Michelle Ferrell on Thursday in Spokane, Washington.

The Spokesman-Review reports that Ferrell had been caught taking organization funds to help pay for property in Spokane Valley that she planned to sell to fund retirement in Hawaii.

The judge told Ferrell that she had stolen money from an organization that does a great public service.

Ferrell in court apologized to Spokane County Meals on Wheels

She and her husband have paid about $100,000 in restitution so far.



