Woman sitting in Chicago house shot in head by passing car

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman is in critical condition after a bullet fired from a passing car pierced her front window and struck her in the head as she sat in her living room.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says it appears the woman was shot by someone who was aiming at a man outside her home in the West Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The man who the gunman was apparently aiming at was struck in the abdomen and the back. The Chicago Tribune reports that both of the shooting victims were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. The man is listed in serious condition.

Guglielmi says no arrests have been made.