Woman who tried to carjack officers' cars caught after crash

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A woman who allegedly tried to carjack four vehicles in a Pittsburgh neighborhood — including two owned by law enforcement officers — was captured after police pursuit that ended in a crash.

Nineteen-year-old Ajanay Watson faces numerous counts, including robbery and weapons charges. It's not known if she's retained an attorney.

The initial carjacking attempt occurred around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say Watson had a gun when she tried to carjack an off-duty sheriff's deputy. The deputy then pulled out her own gun, prompting Watson to run to another vehicle occupied by an off-duty Pittsburgh police officer.

The deputy and officer then chased Watson on foot. She allegedly tried to carjack a third vehicle before she forced a driver out of a fourth car and drove off.

The police pursuit ensued and the crash soon occurred. Watson was captured at the scene.