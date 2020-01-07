Woman who wore monkey mask during robbery sent to prison

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A woman who wore a monkey mask and brandished a gun when she robbed a Rhode Island gas station last year has been sent to prison for seven years, prosecutors say.

Ashley Weaver, 28, of Boston, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery, using a firearm during a crime of violence, carrying a pistol without a license, and simple assault, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha announced Tuesday.

She was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with seven to serve and the remainder suspended with probation.

Weaver entered the Providence gas station in the early morning hours of May 19 holding a .40 caliber pistol and wearing the mask, authorities said. She demanded money from the store clerk, who handed over about $800 in cash. She was arrested in Providence several weeks later.