Wrongly convicted man celebrates freedom

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A man who went to prison as a teenager convicted of murder and came out as a grandfather with no charges against him says he's getting to know the family that's new to him.

The Daily Reflector in Greenville reports a celebration was held Friday for Dontae Sharpe, the 44-year-old man released from prison the day before.

Sharpe was 19 when he was sent to prison for the 1994 murder of 33-year-old George Radcliffe. He maintained his innocence throughout, and the NAACP argued for his release for years.

He was released from a Pitt County courtroom when a judge ordered a new trial at the end of a hearing. The prosecutor then said she wouldn't pursue a retrial.

Information from: The Daily Reflector, http://www.reflector.com