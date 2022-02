BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Educators and support staff in a Louisiana school district are getting an extra check in April.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board voted Thursday to give $1,200 to teachers and $600 to support workers, The Advocate reported.

The one time stipend goes only to full-time employees and is set to be paid out in late April. It's estimated to cost about $7 million.

Superintendent Sito Narcisse said little during the debate prior to the vote. He originally proposed paying classroom teachers and librarians, but no one else, a one-time $2,000 check at an estimated $8 million cost. The board rejected that idea.

Narcisse said he wanted to do something right away for teachers rather than wait for the completion of a planned salary compensation study, expected to be done by this summer. The study, once complete, will likely result in improved salaries for many groups of employees, not just teachers.

Several school districts in the Baton Rouge region have increased teacher pay, either in the form of an extra check or a permanent pay raise. East Baton Rouge Parish, no stranger to staff shortages, has had even more trouble this year than in the past filling job positions.

Two board members, Dadrius Lanus and Tramelle Howard, did not vote on the proposal.

Lanus said it was unfair to pay support workers less than other employees, many of whom have been overlooked for years.

“My mother was a cafeteria worker for East Baton Rouge Parish schools,” Lanus said. “I know what it looks like and feels like to come home with nothing.”