https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/education/article/1-dead-in-shooting-near-Spanish-Springs-library-14878988.php
1 dead in shooting near Spanish Springs library near Reno
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Washoe County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that has shut down a park and public library in Spanish Springs north of Reno.
Deputies confirmed one person was killed in the shooting Monday afternoon near the Spanish Springs library at Lazy 5 Park.
They responded to reports of shots fired at about 3:30 p.m.
The library and park remained closed Tuesday and a senior meal service was canceled while detectives continue to investigate.
Authorities are withholding the name of the victim.
No other details have been released.
View Comments