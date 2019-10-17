14-year-old charged with making threat against former school

SEMINOLE, Fla. (AP) — A 14-year-old Florida boy is accused of threatening a shooting at his former school.

The Tampa Bay Times reports the teen was arrested Wednesday and charged with making written threats to kill or do bodily harm. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says the teen is accused of texting a classmate threatening LiFT Academy, where he was recently withdrawn in lieu of expulsion over a fight.

Deputies say the Tuesday threat to "shoot that school up" named two classmates and a faculty member. They say a parent of the teen who received the texts reported the messages. The school locked down until deputies found the 14-year-old.

The sheriff's office says the teen told deputies he made the threats because he was mad. Authorities say the teen didn't have access to firearms.

___

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.