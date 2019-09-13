Lt. governor candidates both advocate teacher pay raises

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Both candidates for Mississippi lieutenant governor say they will push to increase teacher pay and to make the operation of the state Senate more transparent.

Democratic state Rep. Jay Hughes of Oxford and Republican Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann of Jackson debated Thursday night at the WJTV-TV studio in Jackson.

The winner of the Nov. 5 election will succeed Republican Tate Reeves, who has been lieutenant governor two terms and is now running for governor.

Hosemann and Hughes were asked whether Mississippi should remove the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag. Both said if the flag design is reconsidered, it should be done by a statewide vote and not by the Legislature. People who voted in a 2001 election chose to keep the Confederate emblem.