2 companies pay off school district lunch debt

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Two South Dakota companies have paid off all lunch debt in the Pierre School District.

Karber Construction and American Trust Insurance have eliminated a negative balance of about $2,300 in students' meal accounts.

Mandy Karber says that as a small business, they were simply looking for a way to give back. She says it's typical of the Pierre community where there are a lot of people willing to help out. according to the Argus Leader.

American Trust Insurance says it raised about $1,000 with an employee giving campaign.

District business manager Darla Mayer says school officials are grateful for the generous individuals and businesses.