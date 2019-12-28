22 Vermont service academy nominees to be recognized

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Twenty-two young Vermonters nominated for admission to the nation's service academies are going to be recognized at a Statehouse ceremony in Montpelier.

The individuals have been nominated by Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, a Democrat.

The nominations are for spots in the class of 2024 at the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, The U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. The names will now be forwarded to the academies, which will make the final admission decisions.

The individuals will be recognized during a reception at the Statehouse's Cedar Creek Room. Each of the nominees will receive nomination certificates signed by each member of the delegation.