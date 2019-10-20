4 teachers receive presidential award for math, science

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Four New Hampshire teachers have been honored with the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

They are Bryan Smith, who teaches fourth grade at Bethlehem Elementary School; Gregory Snoke, who teaches sixth grade at Captain Samuel Douglass Academy in Brookline; Elise Catalano, who received the award for her work at Rye Junior High School and now teaches seventh grade at Cooperative Middle School in Exeter; and Angela Lennox, who recently retired from Exeter High School. It's her second time receiving the award. She first won in 2013.

Established in 1983, the award is the highest recognition that a kindergarten through 12th grade science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science teacher may receive for outstanding teaching.