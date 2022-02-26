Afghan students return to Kabul U, but with restrictions SAMYA KULLAB, Associated Press Feb. 26, 2022 Updated: Feb. 26, 2022 5:10 a.m.
1 of14 An Afghan university student Bahija Aman, 21, 3rd year anthropology major, takes notes at her home, as she prepares to go back to her university in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Kabul University, among Afghanistan’s oldest and most revered institutions of higher education, reopened Saturday six months after the Taliban retook the country. There were new restrictions in place, however, including gender segregation and mandatory Islamic dress. Hussein Malla/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 An Afghan university student Bahija Aman, 21, 3rd year anthropology major, smiles during an interview with The Associated Press at her home, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Kabul University, among Afghanistan’s oldest and most revered institutions of higher education, reopened Saturday six months after the Taliban retook the country. There were new restrictions in place, however, including gender segregation and mandatory Islamic dress. Hussein Malla/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Afghan Students queue at one of Kabul University's gates, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Kabul University, among Afghanistan’s oldest and most revered institutions of higher education, reopened Saturday six months after the Taliban retook the country. There were new restrictions in place, however, including gender segregation and mandatory Islamic dress. Hussein Malla/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 An Afghan university student Bahija Aman, 21, 3rd year anthropology major, arranges books on her home desk, as she prepares to go back to her university in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Kabul University, among Afghanistan’s oldest and most revered institutions of higher education, reopened Saturday six months after the Taliban retook the country. There were new restrictions in place, however, including gender segregation and mandatory Islamic dress. Hussein Malla/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 An Afghan university student Bahija Aman, 21, 3rd year anthropology major, reads a book as she sits on her bed at her home, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Kabul University, among Afghanistan’s oldest and most revered institutions of higher education, reopened Saturday six months after the Taliban retook the country. There were new restrictions in place, however, including gender segregation and mandatory Islamic dress. Hussein Malla/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Afghan students walk toward their university in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Kabul University, among Afghanistan’s oldest and most revered institutions of higher education, reopened Saturday six months after the Taliban retook the country. There were new restrictions in place, however, including gender segregation and mandatory Islamic dress. Hussein Malla/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Afghan students walk toward their university in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Kabul University, among Afghanistan’s oldest and most revered institutions of higher education, reopened Saturday six months after the Taliban retook the country. There were new restrictions in place, however, including gender segregation and mandatory Islamic dress. Hussein Malla/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Afghan students walk toward their university in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Kabul University, among Afghanistan’s oldest and most revered institutions of higher education, reopened Saturday six months after the Taliban retook the country. There were new restrictions in place, however, including gender segregation and mandatory Islamic dress. Hussein Malla/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Afghan students walk on a street before they enter their university in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Kabul University, among Afghanistan’s oldest and most revered institutions of higher education, reopened Saturday six months after the Taliban retook the country. There were new restrictions in place, however, including gender segregation and mandatory Islamic dress. Hussein Malla/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Kabul University, among Afghanistan’s oldest and most revered institutions of higher education, reopened Saturday six months after the Taliban retook the country. There were new restrictions in place, however, including gender segregation and mandatory Islamic dress.
Dozens of female students, all wearing the hijab, the veil worn by Muslim women, lined up outside the university gate. They were eager to resume classes abruptly cut short in the wake of the Taliban’s August takeover. Taliban stood guard at the campus's three entrances.