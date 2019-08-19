Alabama high school students still displaced after 2018 fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Students of an Alabama high school that was gutted by a fire are still stuffing themselves into a repurposed elementary school months later.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports it has been a year since Booker T. Washington Magnet High School's students shuffled into the "Temporary Location," identified as such by a large marquee outside the facility.

Ongoing issues range from chemistry students going without experiments because there's no science lab to regular-sized high schoolers dealing with elementary student-sized stair railings and bathrooms, causing both safety and privacy issues.

This isn't the first time the school has set up in a temporary location. Its original campus was burned down over two decades ago and the school moved into a temporary facility — the same one that burned down last year.

Information from: Montgomery Advertiser, http://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com