Alabama police make arrest in fatal shooting of teacher

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama have charged a man accused of shooting a 53-year-old elementary school teacher to death.

Al.com reports court records made public Thursday show 27-year-old Brandon Keith Taylor is charged with murder in the shooting of Orlando Robinson. He's also charged with shooting into an occupied building.

Birmingham police said in a statement Sunday that officers discovered Robinson suffering from a gunshot wound in the street that evening. The Jefferson County Coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said they believe Taylor and Robinson were in an altercation before the shooting. Taylor was taken into custody at the scene, but authorities haven't released a motive.

Robinson was a second-grade teacher for Birmingham City Schools. District officials said a crisis team was available to support students and staff.

