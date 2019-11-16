Alaska ski coach suspended amid domestic violence claims

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Alaska school district officials have suspended a high school skiing head coach after discovering allegations were made against him in a domestic violence protective order petition.

The Daily News-Miner reported Friday that the ex-girlfriend of West Valley High School coach Nicholas Crawford requested a renewal last week for a one-year protection order she obtained in November 2018 citing continued safety concerns.

Court documents say the ex-girlfriend accused Crawford of sexual misconduct while she was incapacitated at his home in October 2018.

Officials say they were employed at the University of Alaska Fairbanks at the time.

School district officials say Crawford was suspended pending more details from university officials.

Crawford says his suspension was due to an unresolved Title IX investigation and that he passed a background check with the district.

