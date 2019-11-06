Alaska university parking services to accept PB&J as payment

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anyone with unpaid parking fines at the University of Alaska Anchorage campus has the option to reduce or cover the cost of their tickets with peanut butter and jelly.

KTUU-TV reported the university would take donations for their annual payment tradition until Nov. 8 to help combat student hunger.

Officials say the food goes to students in need on a regular basis.

University officials say each person could use PB&J payments for two citations issued within the past 45 days.

Officials say two 16-ounce (454-gram) jars offer a $10 credit, three jars offer a $35 credit and five jars offer a $60 credit.

Officials say any unopened commercially produced nut butter-almond, cashew, peanut butter or any flavor jam, jelly, marmalade or preserves would be accepted.

___

Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com