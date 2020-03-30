Applications open for student member of higher ed panel

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is seeking applicants for a college student to serve on the panel.

The student member will be appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb and serve on the commission from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2022.

The student member will be a full voting member of the 14-member commission that coordinates the state’s public postsecondary education system.

To qualify, the student may be a full- or part-time undergraduate or graduate student, must be enrolled through the spring 2022 semester at a state-supported school and live in the state of Indiana.

Candidates must submit applications, letters of recommendation and a signed agreement to serve by April 17. The commission’s Student Nominating Committee will review applications and notify those selected for in-person interviews by May 1.

Indiana's Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers says "this is an opportunity for a student to give input and be a voice for their peers around Indiana."

More information is available online as are the application and agreement to serve.