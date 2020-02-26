Arizona State to plan $400K housing project at Havasu campus

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State University has announced plans to expand housing options for students at its Lake Havasu City campus this spring.

“We’re at capacity with housing for 64 students,” Campus Director Raymond Van Der Riet said. “This project will add 11 rooms with 22 beds."

Majority of university students live in campus housing, while others either reside at homes in Havasu or commute from outside the city, Today's News-Herald reported Monday.

There are 130 students currently enrolled in classes, with 18 seniors expected to graduate in May, university officials said.

The $400,000 project entails refurbishing existing rooms of a former motel and represent phase three of five to expand school facilities, said Van Der Reit, who will resign in June for family reasons.

The project is expected to begin in May.

The university expects to “expeditiously hire the next director so that there will be overlap with Raymond’s tenure,” ASU Executive Vice President Mark Searle said.