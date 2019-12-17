Arizona parents seek $116M from city, school for illnesses

PHOENIX (AP) — The families of two Arizona children who contracted a rare E. coli complication are seeking $116 million from a town and charter school.

An attorney for the families filed notices of claim against the town of Gilbert and San Tan Charter School last month, The Arizona Republic reported.

The two children were hospitalized May 18 and diagnosed with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli causing hemolytic uremic syndrome. The complication led to the children suffering brain damage and kidney disease, the notices said.

The attorney for the families filed 12 notices, which can be precursors to lawsuits.

The Gilbert water supply used by the school and conditions at the school the families call unsanitary are potential causes for the disease, the notices said.

Members of the families declined to comment.

Gilbert and San Tan Charter School officials said they were not responsible for the infections, emphasizing the water system and school were safe at the time and remain safe.