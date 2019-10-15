Bid to stop suspension of student who called out sex assault

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine is calling on a federal court to stop the suspension of a high school student who accused an unnamed person of sexual assault.

The organization filed a motion on Sunday in Maine asking for a temporary restraining order against the Cape Elizabeth school district. Sophomore Aela Mansmann is appealing a suspension for posting notes about a "rapist" on campus. The district said that Aela's actions broke an anti-bullying policy. She was one of three female students who were suspended.

The ACLU's filing states that she has taken a "public stance as an ally for victims and survivors of sexual violence."

School district Superintendent Donna Wolfram declined to comment Tuesday.