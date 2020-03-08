Bilingual kindergartner helps teacher, class communicate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — When Susan Guillot teaches her kindergarten class at Woodruff Primary School, she has a special helper by her side. When she gives directions, teaches lessons or reads books, Scarllet Sales-Lara, age 6, is right next to her repeating it all in Spanish for her three Spanish-speaking classmates.

Guillot said the arrangement started shortly after a new student, Keishla, started class in November. Keishla spoke only Spanish and was having a hard time adjusting to her new classroom.

“It was really hard for her because she was scared. She was in a new place and she couldn’t communicate with anyone,” Guillot said. ”(Sales-Lara) volunteered, she wanted to help. She saw our new friend crying on her first day and Scarllet just jumped up and said, ‘Can I go speak to her in Spanish?’ She knew that would make her feel better.”

Guillot said she would ask Sales-Lara to pass on instructions for activities and lessons in Spanish to Keishla and soon saw that the girl had a talent for interpreting. More recently, twins Kener and Danni, originally of Honduras, joined the class and Sales-Lara began interpreting and translating for them as well.

“At first, she was just trying to help me give directions to the students and to help them just kind of understand how the classroom works, but then during a math lesson, I noticed that one of my students was just not paying attention because they just didn’t understand what I was saying, as many visuals as I used, it just wasn’t enough. So I asked Scarllet to come up to the board with me and I said, ‘Can you try to say this in Spanish?’ And I notice that she could do it like really fluently, so I just pulled her up and I said Scarllet, we’re going to do this math lesson together,” Guillot said. “And then from that point on she just helps with whatever we need.”

Guillot said Sales-Lara has exceptional language skills for her age, being able to communicate fluently in both Spanish, her first language, and English and easily switches between the two languages.

“What’s really cool about Scarllet is in her family, in the house, they speak Spanish and she just started learning English last year. So to have that much growth is remarkable,” Guillot said. Switching between languages “is very hard for students to do. I’ve worked with a lot of ELLs (English Language Learners) and not many at 5-years-old can make that connection.”

Before Sales-Lara volunteered to interpret for her classmates, communication between Guillot and her ELL students was difficult and stressful for both parties.

“I know a little bit of Spanish, but I can’t speak fluently, so it was really hard because I felt like I wasn’t doing enough,” said Guillot. Having a professional interpreter in the classroom full-time wasn’t an option, Guillot said, and programs like Google Translate didn’t provide accurate translations, while apps that translate English speech into Spanish audio were too sensitive, picking up every voice in the lively kindergarten classroom.

The language barrier left her ELL students frustrated, and Guillot said the children said they felt separated from the rest of the class. Being able to speak with Sales-Lara and have her explain things in their own language allows the students to more actively participate in class.

There are also other resources for the three students. They have an ELL instructor who works with them regularly to help them with their language studies and also have opportunities to study independently during class using programs like ABC Mouse that help them learn letters, numbers, colors and shapes in English and Spanish.

“We have two ESOL teachers in our district. They work with students at all four of our schools by helping these students be immersed in the language of English while still embracing their own cultures. Depending on where the students are in their learning of the language (both written and spoken), we have various ways of serving these students. Some are pulled out for individualized/small group instruction, some are seen during regular class time with assistance from a teacher, and some are monitored on an as needed basis. We also offer after school services for our students and have a program at night for parents of our students who are interested in learning English,” said D4 spokeswoman Britt McKinnney. “Having Scarllet is a definite asset, but we feel we do a great job of offering the students who don’t have a Scarllet in their classes other opportunities that allow them to be successful as well.”

While Sales-Lara loves to help out in class, often the first to volunteer to find books, sharpen pencils or take care of the class’s pet hedgehog, Guillot said she emphasizes to her that she has to take care of her own work first.

“She is a joy to be around because she’s a role model for our classroom and she just goes out of the way to help and so I tell her be responsible for yourself first. So she hurries up and gets her work done first so she has extra time to go around and help others,” Guillot said.

Guillot said Sales-Lara is an outstanding student, testing a full grade level ahead in some subjects.

“They say it takes seven years for students who come in speaking Spanish to completely catch up to those who come in speaking English,” Guillot said. “She was able to catch up academically to where she’s ahead, she’s on a first grade level in English and math. She’s very special and we’re really proud of her.”

For Sales-Lara, volunteering in the classroom is just a way to be a good friend. She said her favorite way of helping her teacher was reading aloud to the class.

“I want to be kind with my friends and have a lot of friends,” Sales-Lara said. “It feels good.”

Even her classmates who don’t need Sales-Lara’s translations say she helps them in other ways. Hyatt Williams Southern, 5, said she helps him in reading groups and Amaya Rice, 6, said Sales-Lara helped her make another friend feel better.

“She speaks Spanish and English so that helps us know how they can read. I know a few words in Spanish. I know counting words in Spanish. She didn’t teach me but I’m learning these words from (watching) Scarllet,” said Chelslyn Fortner, 6. “Scarllet is the best friend in the world because she can teach us some Spanish words too, if we ask her.”

To show their appreciation for Sales-Lara, the school recognized her during their School Family Appreciation Day on Feb. 26 in front of the school and her family. But Guillot said the other students aren’t jealous of the attention Sales-Lara gets for her interpreting skills.

“They’re not jealous of all the publicity she’s getting for being awesome, they just want to show how much they love Scarllet too and how she’s been a good friend to them. She’s touched every single one of them,” Guillot said. “It’s amazing when you ask each child what do you think of Scarllet, they go she’s just a great friend and we love her. You don’t hear that about every child.”