Bill would allow Wisconsin college athletes to be paid

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin lawmakers are preparing a bill that would allow college athletes to hire agents and profit from their names starting in 2023.

The bill is similar to California's Fair Pay to Play Act signed into law last month. The Wisconsin proposal would make it illegal for state universities to revoke an athlete's scholarship or eligibility for taking money through endorsements, autograph signings or social media advertising.

The bill also would ban the NCAA from penalizing schools for allowing student athletes to be compensated for use of their name, image or likeness.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports Republican Rep. Dave Murphy of Greenville is spearheading the bill.

Murphy wrote a letter Tuesday to UW Athletics Director Barry Alvarez, saying Wisconsin "cannot afford to sit this discussion out." Alvarez has spoken out against changing student athlete compensation rules.

___

Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj