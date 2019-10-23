Board rejects mandatory African American history course

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A local school board in North Carolina has rejected a proposal to require an African American history course, instead supporting an infusion program that the superintendent proposed.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education opposed the mandatory course on a 7-1 vote taken Tuesday night. The board then unanimously approved the program recommended by Superintendent Angela Hairston.

Hairston's recommendations include four courses as electives for students in every high school: African American studies, Latin American studies, American Indian studies and ethnic literature. Each course would be worth one full credit and have standard and honors course options.

About 25 people spoke during the public session that preceded the vote with most supporting the mandatory African American history course.

