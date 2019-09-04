Body found near Rhode Island high school

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island school district delayed classes by an hour after a bus driver spotted a dead body near a school.

The body was spotted near North Smithfield High School on Wednesday morning and police were immediately notified.

The school department on its Facebook page said that it delayed school by an hour so police could process the scene without students watching.

Police say the death of the adult male found at the tennis courts is not considered suspicious and not school related.

No additional information was released.