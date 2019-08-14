Burgum, backers want Roosevelt library in national park

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The proposed presidential library for Theodore Roosevelt may have to be built within the boundaries of the former president's namesake national park in North Dakota's badlands.

Former Gov. Ed Schafer says there are only a few options for the library's location. Schafer, who heads a foundation overseeing developing in the area, says the city already is cramped and nearby state land is in a flood plain.

Gov. Doug Burgum and others support putting the facility in the park.

State legislators in April approved $50 million to operate the library, but that must be matched by $100 million in private money.

The library's foundation is meeting next month to discuss the location.