CCRI proposes $63M bond to renovate campuses

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Community College of Rhode Island is proposing a $63 million general revenue bond to renovate its aging campuses.

College spokeswoman Amy Kempe tells The Providence Journal the Warwick and Lincoln locations are both 30 years old.

Beneath one of the entrance ramps to campus in Warwick, the concrete has peeled away, exposing the metal grids. Inside a classroom at the Providence campus, water has stained the ceiling tiles, the desks are jammed together and there is no natural light.

The college also has a Newport campus and a satellite location in Westerly.

Kempe says 96% of the school’s 22,000 students are from Rhode Island, so an investment in the school is an investment in Rhode Island students.

___

