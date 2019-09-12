California recalled judge fired from school coaching job

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A California judge recalled for his handling of a former Stanford University swimmer's sexual assault case has been fired from his new job as a high school tennis coach.

The Mercury News reports the Fremont Union High School District said Wednesday ex-judge Aaron Persky was no longer employed as the junior varsity girls tennis coach at Lynbrook High School in San Jose.

The decision came a day after news broke that Persky had been hired to coach at Lynbrook.

Persky said in a statement Wednesday Superintendent Polly Bove's made the decision "to protect the players from the potentially intrusive media attention related to my hiring."

Lynbrook High School student Shivani Kavuluru tells KTVU she had collected more than 3,000 signatures from students, alumni and parents asking for Persky's firing.

The district says it won't comment further on Persky's hiring or firing.