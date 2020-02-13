Chancellor addresses racial climate at College at Brockport

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) — State University of New York Chancellor Kristina Johnson said Thursday she is taking steps to improve the racial climate at the College at Brockport after the mayor of Rochester and students raised concerns over the dismissal of its chief diversity officer.

In a letter to Mayor Lovely Warren, Johnson said a delegation from SUNY's Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion were on campus earlier this month to listen to student and staff concerns.

Johnson's letter coincided with a student protest outside the office of Brockport President Heidi Macpherson.

Warren had written to Johnson following the recent dismissal of the college's chief diversity officer in what the college said was a confidential personnel matter. The firing led to peaceful protests by students.

Johnson said she would visit the western New York campus in the near future and that steps would be taken to improve the bias reporting process and create a more inclusive and diverse environment.