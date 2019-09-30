Colorado newspaper sues university for job finalists' names

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado newspaper has filed a lawsuit seeking the names of finalists in the University of Colorado's search for a new president of the system.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports it filed a lawsuit in Denver District Court Monday.

Mark Kennedy was approved May 2 as the replacement for retiring President Bruce Benson in a 5-4 vote by the university's Board of Regents.

Kennedy is a former president of the University of North Dakota and the only candidate who was publicly identified by the University of Colorado.

The newspaper's lawsuit seeks to compel the university to publicize the identities of five other candidates interviewed by regents.

A university spokesman did not immediately return a call by The Associated Press seeking comment.

