Colorado teachers end strike without deal

FAIRPLAY, Colo. (AP) — Teachers in a rural Colorado school district are back on the job after a 10-day strike.

Striking teachers agreed to return to the classroom on Thursday despite failing to reach an agreement on pay and other issues with the school board. Their union, the South Park Education Association, is hopeful it can reach a deal after new school board members are elected next month.

The union asked the state labor department on Tuesday to appoint an independent party to examine the finances of the Park County School District RE-2. It says an examination would be able to determine whether or not there is money held in district reserves that could be used to increase teachers' pay.