Dartmouth-Hitchcock invests in Colby-Sawyer health programs

NEW LONDON, N.H. (AP) — Efforts to address New Hampshire's health care workforce shortage are getting a multi-million dollar boost.

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health system is investing up to $3.25 million into Colby-Sawyer Collelge, starting with an initial $750,000. The money will fund new health science programs and help the college increase enrollment in its nursing program.

Officials say the programs were specifically developed with input from Dartmouth-Hitchcock and will train workers to fill the more than 1,000 job vacancies across the health system. The agreement requires the college to meet certain milestones in order to receive additional money.

Starting next fall, Colby-Sawyer will offer bachelor's degree programs in five new areas —— addiction studies, healthcare administration, health science, medical laboratory science, and social work.