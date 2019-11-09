Despite teacher pay impasse, new law OKs seniority increases

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Many North Carolina public-school teachers soon will get seniority-based raises already on the books despite the months-long fight between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislators over teacher pay.

A bill Cooper signed into law means teachers move up the current salary scale this fall based on another year on the job. That means a $1,000 annual raise for teachers with one to 15 years' experience. A 25-year teacher also benefits with a $2,000 bump. The law also means experienced-based raises apply to school psychologists and counselors.

The measure signed on Friday doesn't address increasing salary scale step amounts. Cooper and lawmakers haven't been able to agree on that. Cooper vetoed another bill earlier Friday that would have provided 3.9% salary increases over two years, saying that still shortchanged teachers.