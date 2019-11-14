Documentary brings awareness to dangers of hazing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — The parents of a West Virginia University student who died of alcohol poisoning after being found unconscious at a fraternity house have attended a documentary about the dangers of hazing.

News outlets report Kim and TJ Burch were at the screening of “Breathe, Nolan, Breathe” Wednesday night at WVU’s Gluck Theatre. It was produced by WVU alumnus Daniel Catullo.

The documentary shows graphic footage from a security camera inside the Kappa Sigma house in Morgantown, including a fraternity member attempting to perform CPR on 18-year-old Nolan Burch in November 2014.

Burch was found unconscious and not breathing. He was from Williamsville, New York, a Buffalo suburb. Police determined it was an alcohol-related death.

Last year the West Virginia University Board of Governors settled the family’s lawsuit for $250,000.