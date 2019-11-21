Dogs maul 11-year-old boy at Minnesota bus stop

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — An 11-year-old Maplewood boy is recovering after two dogs attacked him as he got off his school bus.

Sixth-grader Carter McKay got off the bus after classes at John Glenn Middle School in Maplewood Monday afternoon. His mother, Christina Frokjer, says two dogs were standing in his yard when Carter got home.

Frokjer tells Minnesota Public Radio News the dogs got her son on the ground and bit him repeatedly in the leg.

A passer-by used an umbrella to drive off the dogs. A neighbor also tried to help and was bitten.

Maplewood police seized the dogs. Both were euthanized.

Carter was expected to leave the hospital Thursday. The Maplewood city attorney is reviewing the case for violations of city leash ordinances.

