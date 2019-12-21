Doorstep Library delivers books to housebound residents

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Each month, bags sitting behind the counter of the Morton Mandan Public Library get stuffed full of books before they’re delivered to homebound people via the “Doorstep Library” program.

One such bag waiting there for delivery last week was packed to the brim with “a sprinkling of both nonfiction and fiction,” as Bel Neibel described it. She’s the outreach librarian who also drives the library’s “bookmobile.”

The recipient will have until early January to read the books, which include a biography of Rosa Parks, a historical fiction romance novel and a Western, among others.

The Doorstep Library program began in August. So far about a dozen people have taken part in the free service, Neibel said.

“We really believe it fills a need,” she told The Bismarck Tribune. “Because it’s brand new, we need to let people know about it.”

The program is for people who have trouble accessing the library or bookmobile, which makes a number of stops around Morton County each month and allows visitors to check out books.

Participants in the Doorstep Library could have a disability, an injury or an illness. They can choose to use the service indefinitely or for just a short period. Morton County residents who want to take part must fill out a form with some information about themselves and their reading preferences.

“They can request by subject, title or author,” Neibel said. “They trust us to pick out what they need.”

Participants can keep 10 books at home for the month. Members of the library’s outreach staff have been making the deliveries on the first Wednesday of each month. They hand off the bag at the recipient’s door in exchange for the past month’s bag.

Neibel said library staff members do not enter participants’ homes, so as not to invade their privacy.

The Doorstep Library came about by accident. Along Neibel’s bookmobile route, she started stopping at the house of a woman with mobility issues and leaving her with several books. That sparked the library to formally start the program.