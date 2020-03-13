Elmbrook schools suspend classroom teaching, moving online

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — Elmbrook schools are suspending classroom education and will take learning online because of the coronavirus.

The district is the first in the Milwaukee area to suspend in-person classes. It will move to virtual classes beginning Monday until March 20 when a week-long spring break takes place.

The district made the announcement after Gov. Tony Evers Thursday declared a public health emergency in Wisconsin where seven people have tested positive for the new virus.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The district has about 7,700 students and approximately 500 teachers.