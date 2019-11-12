Employees find noose at Oregon Health & Science University

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Staff at Oregon Health & Science University found a noose on the campus, and police are reviewing footage to see who placed the racist symbol there.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports OHSU said in a news release that someone found a noose looped over a construction cone in one of the research buildings, in a secure area that only some have access to with badges.

The noose represents a violent history against black people, and many associate it with lynching.

Police dismantled the noose and reviewed footage from video cameras, but said neither of the cameras covered the exact spot where it was found. Police are now reviewing badge reader data to see who could have accessed the area.

Officials say employees who frequent the area said the noose appeared Thursday morning.

OHSU President Danny Jacobs and interim Vice President of Human Resources Greg Moawad issued a statement condemning the racist symbol. It's the second time a noose has been reported at OHSU in the past three years.

