Ex-prosecutor convicted of peeping suspended by State Bar

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — The N.C. State Bar has suspended a former prosecutor convicted of peeping after he violated an agreement which banned him from a college campus.

Brooke McKinley Webster was convicted in January of going onto the Wake Forest University campus in September 2018, claiming it was a cut-through. The former assistant district attorney in Wilkes and Yadkins counties had been banned because he was accused of using a handheld mirror under a desk to look at a female student in April 2017.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the State Bar determined that suspension was appropriate but also stayed the decision for two years, meaning Webster can still practice law. To maintain the stay, Webster has to meet some conditions, including getting a psychological evaluation and complying with the recommended treatment.

___

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com