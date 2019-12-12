Ex-school board member avoids prosecution in fraud case

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A former member of a Connecticut city's school board who had been charged with credit card fraud has been allowed to enter a diversionary program that could lead to dismissal of the charges.

A judge on Wednesday granted former New London Board of Education member Jason Catala entry into the accelerated rehabilitation program, The Day reported. If he complies with all program conditions for two years, charges will be dismissed.

Waterford police charged Catala on Oct. 18 with second-degree identity theft and illegal use of a credit card. A charge of witness tampering was added later.

Police alleged Catala used his niece's personal information to open 16 credit card accounts and accrue $8,000 in debt.

Catala, a Democrat, had continued an ultimately unsuccessful campaign for a seat on the school board while his criminal case was pending

“I’m prepared to move on and put this behind me,” Catala said in a brief statement after his court appearance.