Federal board reinstates Naval Academy professor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A federal board has reinstated a U.S. Naval Academy professor who was removed by the academy after an investigation into his conduct in class.

The U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board issued the ruling Wednesday to reinstate Bruce Fleming within 20 days with back pay. The English professor was removed in August.

Administrative Judge Mark Syska wrote that he found a midshipman's complaints about the professor to be "greatly exaggerated."

Allegations against Fleming included using demeaning language to refer to students.

Jason Ehrenberg, Fleming's attorney, says the academy was trying to punish his client for "his outspokenness, teaching style and his criticism of the academy."

Academy spokeswoman Cmdr. Alana Garas says a decision on whether to appeal is under evaluation by the Navy.