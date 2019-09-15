Firefighters from 14 departments graduating from academy

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The ranks of 14 Massachusetts fire departments are being bolstered by new graduates of the state firefighting academy in Springfield.

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey and Massachusetts Firefighting Academy Director David Evans are scheduled to present certificates of completion to members of the graduating class during a ceremony Monday.

The keynote speaker will be West Springfield Lt. Thomas Kane.

The graduates represent the fire departments of Auburn, Charlton, Gardner, Greenfield, Longmeadow, Ludlow, Mashpee, Northampton, Orange, Sandwich, Southbridge, Springfield, West Springfield and Wrentham.