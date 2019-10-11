Former UGA student admits operating Ponzi scheme from campus

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former University of Georgia student has pleaded guilty for operating a $1 million Ponzi scheme from campus.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release that 22-year-old Syed Arham Arbab pleaded guilty Friday to one count of securities fraud. He's set to be sentenced in January.

Prosecutors say Arbab admitted that from May 2018 through May 2019 he persuaded about 117 investors, including fellow students, to invest in two entities that he said were hedge funds.

Prosecutors say he admitted making misrepresentations to convince people to invest with him and falsified account statements. Arbab brought in about $1 million and promised much higher rates of return than he could deliver based on his returns.