Georgia governor repeats pledge for additional teacher raise

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia's governor is repeating his commitment to a further pay raise for teachers, although he's not saying when the additional money is coming.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Gov. Brian Kemp made the comments Thursday speaking to the Georgia School Superintendents Association in Athens. The first-term Republican has promised a $5,000 pay raise for teachers. Earlier this year, he and lawmakers raised teacher pay by $3,000.

Kemp also repeated concerns that the fast-growing cost of the state's dual enrollment program is "unsustainable." It pays for high school students to take college courses. Kemp says he believes some students are misusing the program, although he didn't elaborate.

The governor also says he's still committed to overhauling state learning standards, although he says he wants to move carefully to give teachers adjustment time.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com