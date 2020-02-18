Gov. Northam awards grants for computer science education

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced new school grants aimed at promoting computer science education.

Northam said Monday he had approved a total of $1.3 million in grants to a number of public schools and colleges.

Lawmakers authorized the grants last year, which are to be used on professional development for teachers, instructional resources and other areas related to computers science.

Low-performing schools were given a priority for the funding.